Hafthor "Thor" Bjornsson Wins the Crown at the World’s Ultimate Strongman Competition

The Icelandic powerhouse continues to blast through his competition and reeled in another first-place finish at the inaugural World’s Ultimate Strongman competition in Dubai. This win is coming off the back of his victories at both the World’s Strongest Man competition and the Arnold Strongman Classic. Hafthor "Thor" Bjornsson was followed on the podium by Brian Shaw in second place and Mateusz Kieliszkowski in third.
This new event was made up of six iconic strongman events:
- Truck Pull
- Arm Over Arm Pull
- Silver Dollar Deadlift
- Yoke Walk
- Press Medley
- Atlas Stones
Thor posted several impressive clips from the event, where the musclebound marvel completed a 1,145-pound silver dollar deadlift. Let that sink in.
520kg/1145lbs Silver Dollar Deadlift. Definitely had more in the tank but this was enough to secure first place so I decided to play it smart and save my energy for the next 3 events!! Everything went according to plan!! How much could I have pulled fresh?? @australianstrengthcoach @thorspowerprogram @wusdubai
He also powered through the super yoke event as well.
This Icelandic warrior clearly did an excellent job at prepping for this competition, judging by his extensive training regimen.
Last squat session before @wusdubai Only 300kg/661lbs on the bar but I’m attacking it like its a much heavier weight. This event isn’t in the competition, but I’ll be back to squatting heavy again when the competition is over. How much do you think I’ll get up to? @thorspowerprogram @australianstrengthcoach @stanefferding @roguefitness @sbdapparel @nuunhydration @swiftwicksocks @theverticaldiet @thorspowergym
Thor is having a career year, and is showing no signs of slowing down.