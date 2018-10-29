Hafthor "Thor" Bjornsson Wins the Crown at the World’s Ultimate Strongman Competition

The Icelandic powerhouse continues to blast through his competition and reeled in another first-place finish at the inaugural World’s Ultimate Strongman competition in Dubai. This win is coming off the back of his victories at both the World’s Strongest Man competition and the Arnold Strongman Classic. Hafthor "Thor" Bjornsson was followed on the podium by Brian Shaw in second place and Mateusz Kieliszkowski in third.

This new event was made up of six iconic strongman events:

Truck Pull

Arm Over Arm Pull

Silver Dollar Deadlift

Yoke Walk

Press Medley

Atlas Stones

Thor posted several impressive clips from the event, where the musclebound marvel completed a 1,145-pound silver dollar deadlift. Let that sink in.

He also powered through the super yoke event as well.

This Icelandic warrior clearly did an excellent job at prepping for this competition, judging by his extensive training regimen.

Thor is having a career year, and is showing no signs of slowing down.