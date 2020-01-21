Henry Cavill Is Adding Some Cardio to His Routine for a Great Cause

If you've already binge-watched The Witcher on Netflix, we don't need to tell you that Henry Cavill got absolutely monstrous and ripped to prepare for the role of Geralt of Rivia. If you haven't seen the series, here's the shape he got in to play the Witcher:
Having a little flashback to my days in Budapest on The Witcher and found this photo. I like it because it shows that it doesn't take huge weights everyday to achieve results. I was doing everything I could in a busy busy schedule to try and get something in, whenever I could. During this period I learned that it's not the weight that matters, it's the workout. So if you're shy about going to the gym because there is always someone next to you using mahoosive weights, don't be. You do your weights, just make every workout count. You might end up looking better than the fella or lady next to you that's using those heavy weights. I also wanted to give a massive shout-out to Adam at Flex Gym. Adam went out of his way to help make sure I could get some training in, no matter the time of day or night, he'd open the gym so I could throw some weights (big or little!) around. Thank you my friend. I hope to see you soon! @FlexGymBudapest #YouDoYou #GymStuff
Cavill trained hard to hit his goal physique, even working with Dave Rienzi, a bodybuilding expert who also trains none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. With a second season of The Witcher on the way, Cavill is back at training, but he's got some other goals in mind, too.
Namely, he's working on his cardio ahead of The Durrell Challenge, a 13k (8-mile) race to benefit the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, one of Cavill's favorite charities. The trust works to save endangered species from extinction, and it's had quite an impact so far.
After his first run in training for the May 17 race, Cavill shared an Instagram video to raise some awareness for the cause.
Double training!!! Not just for Witcher 2 but also for all the ecosystems of the world!! Disgusting isn't it..... "But what are you training for, if not just The Witcher?!" I hear you cry. Well dear friends, it's for a wee run around my home island of Jersey on the 17th of May. A 13k run called The Durrell Challenge. I will tell you what I was told the first time I did it, there are absolutely no hills 😐 and if you do find a hill....it's definitely the last one 😐😐. For more info on Durrell's mission and for sign up for the run follow the link in my bio! Get on out there and go for a run! 😁 #Durrell #DurrellChallenge #Witcher2
"The first run, I will tell you, isn't the easiest, but it's worth it," Cavill said in the video. The run, which will take place in Jersey (not the new one, the UK one) sounds like no joke, and even Cavill is getting a jump on training pretty early.
If you're interested in the race or tossing a coin to the Witcher, you can sign up at doitfordurrell.com. As for Cavill, he'd better train up. If his Instagram comments are any indication, he'll need to outrun a sea of women to finish the race.