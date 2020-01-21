News

Henry Cavill Is Adding Some Cardio to His Routine for a Great Cause

"The first run isn't the easiest, but it's definitely worth it."

If you've already binge-watched The Witcher on Netflix, we don't need to tell you that Henry Cavill got absolutely monstrous and ripped to prepare for the role of Geralt of Rivia. If you haven't seen the series, here's the shape he got in to play the Witcher:

 


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Having a little flashback to my days in Budapest on The Witcher and found this photo. I like it because it shows that it doesn't take huge weights everyday to achieve results. I was doing everything I could in a busy busy schedule to try and get something in, whenever I could. During this period I learned that it's not the weight that matters, it's the workout. So if you're shy about going to the gym because there is always someone next to you using mahoosive weights, don't be. You do your weights, just make every workout count. You might end up looking better than the fella or lady next to you that's using those heavy weights. I also wanted to give a massive shout-out to Adam at Flex Gym. Adam went out of his way to help make sure I could get some training in, no matter the time of day or night, he'd open the gym so I could throw some weights (big or little!) around. Thank you my friend. I hope to see you soon! @FlexGymBudapest #YouDoYou #GymStuff

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

 

Cavill trained hard to hit his goal physique, even working with Dave Rienzi, a bodybuilding expert who also trains none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. With a second season of The Witcher on the way, Cavill is back at training, but he's got some other goals in mind, too.

Namely, he's working on his cardio ahead of The Durrell Challenge, a 13k (8-mile) race to benefit the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, one of Cavill's favorite charities. The trust works to save endangered species from extinction, and it's had quite an impact so far. 

After his first run in training for the May 17 race, Cavill shared an Instagram video to raise some awareness for the cause. 

 


 

"The first run, I will tell you, isn't the easiest, but it's worth it," Cavill said in the video. The run, which will take place in Jersey (not the new one, the UK one) sounds like no joke, and even Cavill is getting a jump on training pretty early.

If you're interested in the race or tossing a coin to the Witcher, you can sign up at doitfordurrell.com. As for Cavill, he'd better train up. If his Instagram comments are any indication, he'll need to outrun a sea of women to finish the race.  

