Henry Cavill Shares First Look at Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’

With San Diego Comic-Con right around the corner, Netflix took this opportunity to unveil a first look at the cast and costumes for its upcoming adaptation of the book/video game series, The Witcher. Henry Cavill, who stars as the main character, Geralt of Rivia, also took to Instagram to share some pics of his new hair and the badass sword he wields for the role.

The Witcher is best known as a beloved RPG video game series from Poland's CD Projekt Red, which follows Geralt on his quest as a monster hunter in a medieval fantasy realm. The game, though, was originally inspired by the fantasy novel series by author Andrzej Sapkowski.

Back in October 2018, screen tests of Cavill wearing the character’s iconic silver wig were released online, but fans were less than impressed with the bargain-brand Legolas and memes dominated the Internet following the release.



Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher! pic.twitter.com/1O2eWS1MkP — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2018



First look at Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. pic.twitter.com/out3Am0Jph — Andy Kelly (@ultrabrilliant) October 31, 2018



"We must stop Potter Geralt." pic.twitter.com/i3iOc3sWjj — Mister AntiBully (@MisterAntiBully) October 31, 2018

It looks like Netflix’s costume department finally got the wig right and Cavill is looking less Lucius Malfory and more leading man.

The Witcher will be on Netflix later this year.