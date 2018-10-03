Here’s Your First Look at Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo in ‘Rambo 5’

Sylvester Stallone is coming back for another ride as the iconic character John Rambo in the upcoming Rambo 5, and he’s about to start filming. The actor shared a couple new photos on his Instagram to tease the start of filming, showing Stallone in costume as the badass character.

In Rambo 5, the story finds Rambo working on a ranch in the Southwestern United States, seemingly retired from the intense missions of his earlier life. But when a friend has his daughter kidnapped, Rambo is brought back into the fold and goes up against a dangerous Mexican drug cartel. Yeah, that sounds like a pretty incredible setup for a Rambo film.

Stallone has been previously sharing posts on Instagram showing off how he’s training for the film, but now his pre-production training and prep work is over. Stallone is gearing up to start shooting the film, and he showed off what Rambo will look like when things get started, horse and cowboy hat included.

Here’s a look at Stallone:



View this post on Instagram Tonight we start filming…! A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Oct 2, 2018 at 10:01am PDT



View this post on Instagram ... Comes a Horseman Wild and Free. @rambomovie #rambo5 A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Oct 2, 2018 at 11:36am PDT

Stallone has been keeping himself plenty busy these days. Stallone will reprise his role as Rocky in Creed II alongside Michael B. Jordan, and he’s also reportedly gearing up for another installment of the Expendables series. Rambo gives Stallone another chance to play the iconic character, and it will be for the first time since 2008’s Rambo.

Previously, Stallone played Rambo in First Blood (1982), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), and Rambo III (1988), before starring in Rambo (2008), which he also directed. So far, it’s unclear if Stallone will direct, although since an official director has not been announced, it could mean that Stallone will tag team the production with someone—or simply direct himself again.

No official release has been set yet, but if it’s shooting now, a 2019 release is very possible.