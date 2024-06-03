Back at Super Bowl LVIII, comic and comedy fans were treated to a teaser trailer for the highly anticipated movie marriage between Deadpool & Wolverine. Now, with the movie release still several weeks away, speculation is running wild as to what to expect from two of cinema’s most recognisable icons. Here’s what we know so far.

It’s been a long wait for Deadpool fans as a number of stops and starts have delayed the antiheroes return to the big screen. While a third instalment of the series was being developed as far back as 2016, Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and the subsequent transferring of the characters rights to Marvel studios meant that a new direction was eventually formulated. The new premise was to integrate Deadpool with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and to that end, a new plot involving Wolverine came to pass. Fans will be excited to learn that both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are not only returning to their beloved roles, but they are also thought to have been instrumental in contributing to the script.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine Storyline?

No longer running rampant as Deadpool, Wade Wilson is trying to live life as a regular civilian until he is pulled into a new mission by the Time Variance Authority. That mission requires him to join up with Wolverine, and the frenemies attempt to complete the mission and avenge demons of the past, they must first get along without destroying each other. Marvel Studios’ marketing gurus been clever to capitalize on the on the potential for a bromance here by hailing the pair as “Best Friends” on movie posters. The official trailer, watched 15 million times in the past month, shows that this dream relationship might be supremely strained, but their initial distain for each other provides for some laugh out loud dialogue. “Hi peanut, I’m going to need you to come with me right now,” says Deadpool as he tries to enlist his new partner. “Look lady, I’m not interested,” responds Logan. The two will be forced to co-exit however, if they are to complete what could be their most important mission yet. Get ready for epic fight scenes and big slow motion action sequences as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are back in phenomenal shape ahead of yet another surreal cinematic outing.

When Is Deadpool & Wolverine Release Datea?

Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2024, giving you plenty of time to catch-up or rewatch these best friend’s previous outings.