Here's Your First Look at Marvel’s New Disney+ Shows

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has dominated the big screen for the last decade, and now the MCU is expanding to your television. Disney debuted the first look at three Marvel shows coming to Disney Plus with a Super Bowl trailer, teasing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki.

The first series to hit the service will be Falcon and the Winter Soldier in August 2020. The show stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / the Winter Soldier and Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon, who will be taking over the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). The series is also going to include new characters and others who have appeared in MCU films before, Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent.

With the first trailer debuting, Marvel released an official synopsis of the series: “Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall.”

Here’s a new trailer previewing the three new shows coming to Disney Plus from Marvel:

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision in what might be Marvel’s most unique project yet. As the trailer reveals, the show is going to appear in a “sitcom setting” referencing some of the classic shows from the 1950s through the ’90s. Bettany called the series “super avant-garde and weird” to IGN and it is going to tie directly into the 2021 sequel Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

The Loki show stars Tom Hiddleston and will follow his character as he “uses the Tesseract to travel through time and alter human history.” The trailer hints that the TVA organization—the Time Variance Authority—which has a major presence in Marvel comics, will play a key role in the show. Owen Wilson recently joined the series in an undisclosed part.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is coming to Disney Plus in August 2020, while WandaVision will debut in Fall 2020. Loki is expected to be released in Spring 2021.