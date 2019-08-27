Jason Momoa Was Trapped in a Hotel Elevator for 2 Hours

Aquaman finally met his match—a broken-down elevator.

Jason Momoa was staying at Vancouver's L'Hermitage Hotel Monday night when the former Game of Thrones star got stuck inside the hotel lift for two hours. He hilariously documented his ordeal on his Instagram Stories (@prideofgypsies). Also trapped were Momoa's dog, Rama, and a few of his friends (including Creed II star and former M&F cover Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu, who was flipping out and frantically pressing the elevator buttons).

prideofgypsies / Instagram

"The fire department really doesn't wanna show up," Momoa shared with his 13.3 million followers. All Momoa and Co. had to survive on, other than his sense of humor, were a pack of M&M's and a few beers. A cannibalism debate ("we'll flip a coin on who to eat first," Momoa joked) naturally ensued.

Meanwhile, Rama had the right idea: just lay down and nap until help arrived.

prideofgypsies / Instagram

Momoa's "stunt team" eventually did come to the rescue—but not before the DC blockbuster star channeled his inner Die Hard and attempted to pull his yippe-ki-way out through the ceiling. "Worst f— hotel ever!" Big Nasty concluded.

If you ever do find yourself in a similar predicament, you could always pass the time with this simple bodyweight workout (avoid jumping exercises for obvious reasons):

Exercise 1: Bodyweight Split Squat

4 sets, 10 reps (each side), 60-sec rest

Exercise 2: Glute Bridge

4 sets, 20 reps, 60-sec rest

Exercise 3: Straight-Arm Plank and Raise

4 sets, 10 reps*, 60-sec rest

*Perform as an alternating arm/leg plank- from plank position, lift right arm and left leg. Do 10 reps per side.



Exercise 4: Single-Leg Deadlift

4 sets, 10 reps, 60-sec rest



Exercise 5: Pushup

4 sets, 10 reps, 60-sec rest