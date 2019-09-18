Joe Manganiello Shuts Down Internet Troll

Film star, fitness inspiration, and all-around nice guy Joe Manganiello has been very vocal about his love for the role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, so when an internet troll took a pot-shot at his beloved hobby, he was quick to come to his fellow “geeks’” defense.

All Elite Wrestling wrestler and internet troll Maxwell Jacob Friedman took a jab at the “nerds” who play Dungeons & Dragons in a tweet on Tuesday. He shared a selfie of himself flexing with the caption,” I don’t play dungeons and dragons [sic].”

I don’t play dungeons and dragons. pic.twitter.com/RqIk9Nk1nh — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 17, 2019

Manganiello had just two words for him, “I do.” He tweeted his reply with a photo of his Muscle & Fitness cover.

Friedman clapped back, “Check yourself before you wreck yourself Joey.”

Check yourself before you wreck yourself Joey. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 18, 2019

MJF's tweet may have been prompted by his upcoming match against Brandon Cutler, who has been open about his love for the game. It’s a clever ploy to stir up hype around their match, which will take during AEW's television premiere on October 2. However, Friedman has made a reputation for being a bully and internet troll, applying his in-the-ring persona to his real life. His current pinned tweet reads:

I’m going to be the face of @AEWrestling #BetterThanYou #TalentOverTenure — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 26, 2019

Maybe he can take a cue from wrestlers like Triple H, John Cena, and The Rock, who played villains in the ring, but are well-known stand-up guys in their normal lives.

Manganiello wasn’t the only one who had something to say to Friedman. Voice actor and host of Twitch’s most popular Dungeons & Dragons stream Critical Role, Matt Mercer, also came to the community’s defense.

Sounds like you probably had a bad introduction to D&D, friend. No worries! I did too! With the right group, and a bit of trust, you’ll have the time of your life. Heck! Maybe ask @BranCutler to run a game for you after he picks you up off the mat! <3 — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) September 18, 2019

Friedman only doubled down, replying: