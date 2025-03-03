In the professional wrestling world, turning “heel” means going from a fan favorite to a dastardly villain. It seems that after twenty years of signing autographs and becoming the champion of Make-A-Wish, there’s still one last statistic that Cena wants to see off before he hangs up the jorts. To that end, Cena going rogue makes perfect sense—and WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 was the perfect event. Here’s what went down, and why.

Fans in Toronto were shocked on March 1, 2025, as things got crazy during the Elimination Chamber event in Canada. It was already destined to be a historic night as 47-year-old Cena had made it clear this would be his last chamber match before retiring on an as yet to be confirmed date this year. Up for grabs in the chamber was a title shot against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in April, and it was so far so good as Super-Cena came out victorious on the night. In a show of respect, WWE’s Universal Champion entered the ring and embraced the elder challenger, but here’s where things went a little loco. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up to crash the party and he was joined randomly by musician, Travis Scott.

SPEECHLESS. 💔 JOHN CENA just viciously TURNED on CODY RHODES at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/jSyaCud7Wz — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2025

John Cena’s WWE Career By the Numbers

16 heavyweight title wins

4 times tag team champion

5 times United States Champion

2 Royal Rumble victories

Money in the Bank (2012) winner

Why John Cena Turned Heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber?

In WWE, The Rock is already a heel. As a genuine board member of WWE’s parent company TKO, Johnson is using his influence to make sure that the spotlight is on him, storyline wise. It’s a cool plot that straddles fiction and reality in a way that only pro wrestling can. Otherwise known as “The Final Boss,” Johnson has been trying to get the better of Cody Rhodes for more than a year now, and the two have come to blows on numerous occasions.

Perhaps hoping to control what he can’t conquer, The Rock offered to shower the champion with further fame and fortune if he agreed to sell his soul to the Moana star. It was a bizarre offer that Rhodes rejected on Saturday night with a resounding “F*** you,” but shockingly, Cena took the bait instead. The “You can’t see me” star then aligned with The Rock to dish out a brutal beating on Rhodes, holding his belt aloft and snearing at the almost 40,000 fans in attendance. Heck, Travis Scott got in some cheap shots too. While it was a surreal turn of events, it all makes perfect sense.

With this being Cena’s final year in the ring, “Big Match John” is hoping to tick off any boxes that he may have missed. It is because of his immense popularity that Cena has been one of WWE’s top merchandise sellers and a family favorite for more than 20 years. Famously, his previous boss Vince McMahon had no intentions of turning him heel, and understandably so. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Still, this creative turn of events was so highly anticipated on Saturday night that the fans in attendance actually applauded the genius of his move to the dark side, because it works so well from a storyline perspective.

John Cena’s win-loss record has been all over the place in the last few years as he balances bodyslams with the big screen. Having lost to The Undertaker, Austin Theory, and Silo Sikoa, the man from West Newbury, Massachusetts really needed to shake up his strategy. Not least because should he be victorious against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, he will earn an unprecedented statistic, becoming the first 17-time world heavyweight pro wrestling champion in history. Currently, he is tied at 16 titles with Ric Flair.

Longtime WWE fans will recall that John Cena has been a heel in WWE before, making a name for himself as the “Doctor of Thuganomics,” a cocky rapper from 2002 to 2005. Ironically, fans began to dig his character, and he soon became a hero, or “baby face” in pro wrestling parlance. With things now coming full circle in John Cena’s farewell run, a reinvigorated Cena will do whatever it takes to get his hands on that seventeenth world title, and if that means taking the low road, he appears to have no problem with that. And, in the interests of great television, neither do we!

