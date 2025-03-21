England’s lightweight MMA competitor Jordan Vucenic is set to take on Scotland’s Chris Duncan at UFC Fight Night in London on March 22, but he’s also fascinating fight fans with his ever-growing collection of tattoos. As the publicity for Fight Night ramped up, Vucenic discussed his love of body art, and why he chose to get a Bruce Buffer tattoo on his thigh — and whether there’s any part of the body that would be off limits to the needle.

Jordan Vucenic has an impressive record of 13 wins and 3 losses, amassing two first-round finishes, two wins by knockout, and six victories via submission. And while fans have been impressed by his performances on the mat, they can’t help but be distracted by his other passion — covering his body in ink. One of his most recognizable tattoos is not that of a legend like Bruce Lee, or a religious symbol, but curiously it’s the likeness of UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer.

In an interview posted on UFC Europe’s Instagram accoun, he has explained this art’s origin story.

Jordan Vucenic Explains the Reason for his Bruce Buffer Tattoo

“I’m from a very small town,” says the cage fighter from Corby, England. “And not a lot of people ever make it out from where I’m from. So, I used to say to people, ‘Hey, imagine one day, I’m going to have Bruce Buffer say, fighting out of Corby, England,’ and everybody used to say, ‘you’re a dreamer, you’re never gonna have that happen.’”

But the naysayers were wrong. The fighter, known as “The Epidemic,” made his debut for UFC in 2024 and while he lost that bout, he made the most of the experience in every possible way. “The day that I was making my UFC debut, and I had Bruce Buffer there, and he said, ‘Fighting out of Corby, England!’ to me it was just, like, WOW! That’s eleven, nearly twelve years in the making, thinking something, knowing something is going to happen, so I had to commemorate it with the tattoo. I just thought it’s got to be done!”

But when asked if there are any areas of the body that Vucenic might veto, the warrior told Inside Fighting that the “crown jewels might be a bit sore to get done.” Apparently, his body is now so covered in ink that Vucenic says he looks like he is wearing boxer shorts when he is naked. Whether or not “The Epidemic” decides to decorate his crown jewels, Jordan Vucenic hopes to make a permanent impression on the o2 arena fans at UFC Fight Night ( https://www.ufc.com/tickets ) on March 22.

