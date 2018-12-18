Jujimufu Crushes 666-pound Deadlift, Celebrates With Backflip

John Call, aka Jujimufu, is one of the most Insta-famous lifters around, and it’s mostly due to his wild and dangerous lifts. Over the weekend, Jujimufu flexed his strength with a more traditional, yet still impressive, 666-pound deadlift, which is a PR for him. Never one to shy away from theatrics, he quickly followed it up with an explosive backflip.

The event was the 2018 USPA Hybrid Showdown, which is the first event of the series. Call was one of 60 lifters in attendance.

When he's not lifting at a competition, you can catch him using mouse traps instead of an agility ladder, lifting multiple barbells at once, and running insane obstacle courses. In short: Jujimufu is a must-follow on Instagram.