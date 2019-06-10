Justin Bieber Wants to Fight Tom Cruise, and Conor McGregor Says He’d Host

Justin Bieber, the 25-year-old pop star, randomly challenged Tom Cruise, the 56-year-old actor, to a UFC fight last night on Twitter. We don’t blame you if you think we just made this ridiculous situation up, but you can read the tweet for yourself right here:



I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Why would Bieber want to challenge Cruise to a high-profile MMA bout, you ask? We’re not sure, and neither is anyone else. They don't appear to have any common ground (work, dating history, Scientology, etc.), so this challenge seems profoundly unprovoked. But the apparent senselessness of the callout didn’t stop Conor McGregor from inserting himself into the situation. Never one to shy away from a scandal, the former UFC champion chimed in and offered to host the fight between the two stars.



If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

McGregor, evidently not satisfied with simply hosting the match, then decided to challenge Mark Wahlberg to a fight on Twitter. It's worth stressing that McGregor, 30, is a former (for now) professional MMA fighter who boasts a 21-4 record and was the first two-division champion in UFC history, holding the featherweight and lightweight titles simultaneously in 2016. Wahlberg, 48, is an actor.



I challenge Mark Walhberg on the very same card.

Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back.#Shares #Streams #Dazn #Espn

McGregor Sports and Entertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

The tweets leave more questions than answers. Could any of these fights actually happen? Will the challenged parties respond? Is this all a huge joke? So far, no one has the answers, except maybe Bieber himself. Unfortunately, we'll just have to wait for some clarification.

In the meantime, enjoy this series of Twitter reactions showing that pretty much everyone is just as confused as we are.



Can you imagine if Tom Cruise challenged a man 31 years older than him to a fight and what a pussy everybody would be calling him for doing so? Tom's 12 years older than your dad, Justin. WTF. — Erik Larsen (@ErikJLarsen) June 10, 2019



We don’t like your odds, Justin. — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 10, 2019

UFC Canada has entered the chat. Maybe they're hoping Bieber will finally represent The Great White North in a positive light?



👀 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 10, 2019

Some people thought it was unwise of McGregor to underestimate Marky Mark.

Regardless of the outcome, you can't deny that watching celebrities challenge one another on Twitter is a great, if a little ridiculous, way to start your week.