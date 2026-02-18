Live streamer “Deen The Great” has had quite a week after being slapped by powerlifter-turned-bodybuilder Larry Wheels, and then elbowed by retired UFC star Tiki Ghosn.

What Happened Between Larry Wheels and Deen The Great?

On Tuesday, Feb 17, 2026, footage emerge of Larry Wheels slapping Nurideen Shabazz, a young boxer with a pro record of 1-0-0 during a heated confrontation on a Kick live stream. According to onlookers, Shabazz, who goes by the nickname “Deen The Great” had apparently asked Wheels if he could hug his wife. While Rampage Jackson, who was also in the group, had tried to calm things down, Shabazz continued to get in Wheels’ face and said, “His wife up for grabs.” The popular bodybuilder and social media fitness star then unloaded a massive slap with his right hand, flooring Shabazz. “Don’t play with me,” wrote Wheels in a subsequent post on X showing how the viral moment went down.

don’t think you can troll me IRL, respectfully. pic.twitter.com/2wJLyZO2nu — Larry Wheels (@LarryWheels) February 17, 2026

How Did Tiki Ghosn Get Involved?

While Shabazz should have been recovering at home from a potential concussion, he was instead out making more content, and more enemies because on Wednesday, Feb 18, a new video surfaced, showing “Deen the Great” talking smack to UFC welterweight veteran Tiki Ghosn. The young streamer was apparently mad that Ghosn had said he didn’t know he was. “I don’t know why you’re lying, acting like you don’t know me,” said Shabazz. “You definitely know me.”

Ghosn’s patience appeared to wear thin at this point, responding “I don’t like your attitude, and I don’t like your f***ing tone.” The UFC veteran wanted to know if he was the same guy that Larry Wheels had slapped. Shabazz confirmed, and then took things to another level. “I’ll slap the s*** out of you, though,” he said. “I’ll make you another clip.” This smack talk was met with distain from Ghosn. “Seriously?” asked 49-year-old former MMA star, before unloading a viscous elbow with his left arm.

Ex UFC fighter elbowing me for the clip knowing I’m intoxicated… ight bet 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Bv7A5cqFcA — DeenTheGreat (@DeenTheGreat) February 18, 2026

While Shabazz has later attempted to gain some face by posting the video on X, and writing, “elbowing me for the clip knowing I’m intoxicated,” it seems that social media is having none of it. “Double L’s, well done lad,” wrote one unimpressed X user. “Bro, you started it both times,” wrote another. Perhaps you should stick to boxing rather than streaming, Deen? That’s enough social media for today.