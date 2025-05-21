Powerlifting record breaker Larry “Wheels” Williams is now officially an IFBB Pro bodybuilder following his victory at the 2025 Musclecontest Bullman Qualifier in Dublin, Ireland, and has wasted no time in calling out fellow IFBB newbie Sam Sulek, who quickly responded.

While Sam Sulek earned his pro card in just his second competitive appearance, Larry Wheels’ journey to an IFBB pro card has been rather less straightforward. The big man from The Bronx was a prolific powerlifter from the age of 18, breaking numerous records, and won his first bodybuilding show in 2018, but would place eleventh in his next outing, putting pro status firmly out of his grasp. Wheels tried to become pro again in 2023, and showed great improvement, coming second in his class, but would announce his retirement in 2024, sighting steroid misuse and mental health issues for the departure.

It’s a serious subject that the athlete has spoken openly about on social media, and it is this honesty alongside his herculean feats of strength that has earned him millions of followers as an influencer. Still, when it came to earning that IFBB Pro card, we now know that Wheels had an itch that he couldn’t shake off, and mercifully, he finally scratched it on May 17, 2025, placing first in the amateur Classic Division in Dublin.

Larry Wheels Calls Out Sam Sulek, and Sulek Responds

“Just won my pro card,” commented Wheels via his Instagram account on May 18, 2025. “This has been a lifetime goal.” Now excited to share the stage with a fellow social media megastar, he also wasted no time in calling out his fellow IFBB newbie. “@sam_sulek, when is your next show?” he asked playfully. Of course, that comment was noticed by Sulek, who then showed respect to his powerful peer. “The biggest and strongest,” he responded, adding a flexing bicep emoji to the message.

Wheels’ celebratory post was understandably flooded with messages of support from the world of bodybuilding. “Congrats champ,” wrote 2023 Mr Olympia Derek Lunsford, and he wasn’t the only Olympian to weigh-in. “Congrats my good friend,” wrote Ronnie Coleman. “Hard work, dedication, passion and resilience always pay off. “Yesszziirrr,” added Andrew Jacked. “Congrats bro!” commented Brandon Curry.

Still, those that think Wheels could be destined for the 2025 Mr. Olympia competition perhaps shouldn’t get too far ahead of themselves, as the bodybuilder had also entered himself into the professional portion of the contest in Dublin and placed tenth. So, there may be a long road for Wheel’s still to travel in his quest to win big in pro bodybuilding but if we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s never to underestimate this inspirational athlete.

