Lou Ferrigno Will Become a Deputy Sheriff in New Mexico

New Mexican criminals better think twice before making Socorro County’s deputy sheriff angry—because they wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.

Lou Ferrigno, the former bodybuilder and legendary Incredible Hulk TV actor, will be deputized as a deputy sheriff in the county during a special ceremony, according to various reports.

It won’t be the first time Ferrigno, 68, will be considered an acting law enforcement official. The former Mr. Universe has served as a reserve sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles and was a member of the volunteer sheriff posse in Maricopa County, AZ. In the latter role, he worked alongside fellow actors Steven Seagal and Peter Lupus to deter illegal immigration in the area.

He has also completed Level I law enforcement training, bringing his accreditation up to peace officer.

In an interview with the San Luis Obispo Tribune, Ferrigno said his passion for law enforcement started by watching his father, who was an NYPD lieutenant.

One day, according to a 2012 story from the Tribune, his father brought him to the firing range and shot four bullets into a paper target. “He said, ‘If you ever misbehave, the same will happen to you,’ ” Ferrigno recalled. “I thought, ‘OK, from now on I’ll have respect.’"

Best known for playing the Hulk in the 1970s TV series, Ferrigno’s presence will be used to help recruit new officers and volunteers for the sheriff’s department and Socorro County.