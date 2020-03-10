Mark Wahlberg on Eating Plant-Based: "I Feel Really Good"

Mark Wahlberg is no stranger to lifting and eating to build muscle. From his Pain and Gain days to his latest movie, Spenser Confidential, the 48-year-old actor is perpetually ripped. But one thing that has changed as of late is his approach to diet, he revealed in the Men's Health segment "Vs. the Internet." While Wahlberg typically eats around eight meat-based meals per day to maintain his gains, he recently switched to a plant-based diet.

Each episode of "Vs. the Internet" has a celebrity answer internet comments about themselves. Wahlberg answered a wide range of questions in his episode, many of which had to do with his diet and exercise regimen. The plant-based diet came up in response to an Instagram user asking Wahlberg if he ever fasts in a comment on this recent photo:

Wahlberg revealed that when the photo was taken, he was eating about eight meals per day.

"I was just eating chicken, fish, steak, pork. I found myself toward the end of the movie, after 6 months, having a leaky gut," Wahlberg said. "So I did a bone broth fast, and I've been eating just plant-based for about three weeks now. I've got to tell you, I feel really good."

Wahlberg didn't go into detail about why he decided to go plant-based or how long he plans on sticking to it, but if there's one thing we're sure of, it's that he has the discipline to do it. He regularly works out at 4 a.m., but will do whatever it takes—even if it means working out at 2:30 a.m., as seen in the "Vs. the Internet" episode—to stay on schedule.

While not for everyone, it's clear that Wahlberg's grueling workout schedule pays off. He's jacked as ever and has even gotten involved in the business end of fitness. With his natural supplement line, Performance Inspired, and his investment in F45 Training, we doubt he'll be slowing down in the gym any time soon.