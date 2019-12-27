Meet the Powerlifter Who Can Lift Three Times Her Bodyweight

Powerlifter Kheycie Romero is still a rookie, having only competed in six contests to date, but make no mistake — she’s the real deal. Of the six contests she’s been in, she’s won four and placed second in the other two, according to OpenPowerlifting.org.

And she also shows no signs of slowing down. Romero recently uploaded a clip of her completing an unreal 605-pound deadlift. That’s more than three times her bodyweight (at her last contest, she weighed in at 188 pounds).

Romero clearly struggles a little bit, but in the end it’s a clean lift. Check it out here:



Wish you could lift that much? It’ll take a lot of hard work, but Romero’s willing to help you. According to her Instagram profile, she operates an online coaching company called Formulated Strength. The company doesn’t have many followers or reviews, but those who have trained under Romero have sung her praises for helping them improve their form and up their numbers.

Romero also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Statistics from the University of South Florida, according to her Facebook.

The 26-year-old only competed once in 2019, winning the Battle of the Bay V’s Open division’s 198-weight class with a 1,140-pound total (429-lb. squat, 203.9-lb bench, and 507-lb deadlift). It’s unclear when she’ll compete again, but it should be quite the show whenever she does.

In the meantime, we’ll just enjoy some of her best lifts uploaded to Instagram. See some of them below.