In this, the premiere episode of M&F Live, we go into the gym with The Expendables 2 star Terry Crews, find out why fitness model Vanessa Tib doesn’t look like a guy, and get pitched by the inimitable Tony Little.

Plus, a very special product from world-renowned trainer Jerome Mayberry! Be sure to check back for next month for episode two of M&F Live, as well as outtakes from episode one over the coming weeks.