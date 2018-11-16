Michael B. Jordan and Sly Stallone Train Together in ‘Creed II’ BTS Video

Creed II hits theaters in less than a week, and it’s safe to say the star-studded cast is just as excited as fans are about the release of the latest Rocky sequel/spinoff.

Sylvester Stallone reprises his role as Rocky Balboa, and Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed, Apollo Creed’s son and Balboa’s protégé. Jordan took to Instagram on Thursday to share some behind-the-scenes footage of him and Stallone hitting speed bags to prep for filming, and we can’t wait to see how it translates over to the film’s fight scenes.

In the caption, Jordan says training alongside Stallone is a childhood dream come true, and it would be tough to find someone who can’t relate. Stallone’s Balboa is an icon, motivating countless athletes with his grit and athleticism.

Creed II also stars October Muscle & Fitness cover star Florian Munteanu as Ivan Drago’s son Viktor, and November M&F cover star Dolph Lundgren reprises his role as Ivan Drago. Catch Creed II in theaters on November 21 to see them in action.