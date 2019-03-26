10 Badass Actors Over 50

4. Tom Cruise

You've got hand it to Tom Cruise (56): the man continues to do all sorts of crazy stunts on his own, no matter what the risk might be. He's an action fan's dream and an insurer's nightmare. You've got to be a little nutty to hang onto the side of the plane during takeoff, climb the world's tallest building (the Burj Khalifa), and become the first actor to perform a HALO jump — a high-altitude, low-open skydive – from 25,000 to 30,000 feet. And do it over 100 times during training and filming for ultimately only three takes. That's dedication. He has injured himself numerous times – injured muscles, broken bones, and nearly being stabbed in the eye and being decapitated.

Henry Cavill has said that he and Cruise admitted to each other the pain they were in near the end of a major fight sequence in Mission: Impossible – Fallout that took a month to film. (Action stars! They're human like us!) He has a mobile gym he uses called the “pain cave” and reportedly enjoys sea-kayaking, caving, fencing, treadmill, weights, rock-climbing, hiking, and jogging. He eats no sugar while training. In his mid-50s, Cruise shows no signs of taking a break or letting anyone else stand in for him. And we love him for that.