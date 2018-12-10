Jon Kopaloff / Getty

14 Most Devastating MMA KOs of All Time

MMA purists may love it for the technique and strategy, but you can’t deny the primal pleasure of watching a powerful knockout.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty

It's no mystery why MMA has taken a giant leap forward in mainstream sports over the last decade. The heart-pumping, non-stop action and highlight finishes create singular moments of violence and excitement in a way other sports simply can’t match. Although we love a solid triangle choke submission or a grueling well-fought, five-round bout, there are few things that can compare to the satisfaction of a big-time knockout. In no particular order, take a look at some of the gnarliest KO finishes that have helped MMA reach new heights of popularity. 

1 of 14
Youtube / UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship
1. Uriah Hall KOs Adam Cella

Event: The Ultimate Fighter 17 

Finishing blow: Head kick

Recap: Hall may not have had the most spectacular MMA career, but what he could do was produce highlight finishes like this one. Uriah Hall was the series favorite this season, and was on Team Sonnen.

2 of 14
Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC / Getty
2. Khalil Rountree KOs Gokhan Saki

Event: UFC 226 

Finishing Blow: Straight left/TKO 

Recap: Although the top headline of UFC 226 was Daniel Cormier snatching the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic, the opening main card event didn’t disappoint. Rountree slapped Gokhan Saki with a perfectly timed left down the middle, connecting when Saki was about to throw a kick.

3 of 14
Rey Del Rio / Getty
3. Yoel Romero KOs Luke Rockhold

Event: UFC 221

Finishing Blow: Overhand left/TKO

Recap: Yoel Romero may be an Olympic wrestler, but it was his brutal striking that helped him take out Luke Rockhold. The first left alone was strong enough to punch through a wall, but the vicious uppercut is what lands this finish on the list.

4 of 14
Steve Marcus / Getty
4. Anderson Silva KOs Victor Belfort

Event: UFC 126

Finishing Blow: Front kick/TKO 

Recap: Any MMA list would be incomplete without at least one appearance from “The Spider.” His dramatic victory at UFC 126 marked his 13th consecutive UFC win and pushed him towards G.O.A.T. status.

5 of 14
Youtube / The Ultimate Fighter
5. Uriah Hall KOs Bubba McDaniel

Event: The Ultimate Fighter 17  

Finishing Blow: Straight right

Recap: Hall is unquestionably a TUF legend, and his KO against Bubba McDaniel furthered his legacy, when his stone-cold left put McDaniel on his face. However, the winner of the season was Kelvin Gastelum who will be fighting for a middleweight title against Robert Whittaker at UFC 234.

6 of 14
Michael Reaves / Getty
6. Tyron Woodley KOs Robbie Lawler

Event: UFC 201

Finishing Blow: Overhand right 

Recap: Heading into the match, Lawler was white-hot as he held the welterweight belt and was on a five-fight win streak. All of that came to a halt when Woodley, the young powerhouse, stepped into the Octagon and snatched the belt, which he has yet to surrender since. 

7 of 14
Quinn Rooney / Getty
7. Holly Holm KOs Ronda Rousey

Event: UFC 193

Finishing Blow: Head kick

Recap: Holly Holm stunned the world when she literally kicked Ronda Rousey off of her feet during their fight in November 2015, serving Rousey her first UFC loss and taking her Women's Bantamweight Championship. That devastating knockout kick did more than just end a streak, though—it was the beginning of the end of Rousey's dominance inside the Octagon. However, the historic victory was short-lived, as Holm lost the title to Miesha Tate in her very next fight.

8 of 14
Kent Horner/WireImage / Getty
8. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson Slams Ricardo Arona

Event: Pride - FC Critical Countdown 2004

Finish Blow: Slam

Recap: Throughout the history of MMA, there have been a ton of absolute powerhouses, but few of them could stack up to "Rampage" Jackson. He has stones for hands and an explosive personality to match. Jackson can be credited with helping to push the UFC brand once he eventually came over from Pride in 2007, and he did so with devastating knockouts like the one below: 

9 of 14
Jon Kopaloff / Getty
9. Dan Henderson vs. Micheal Bisning

Event: UFC 100

Finishing Blow: Overhand right

Recap: Leading up to this match, there was a bit of history between the two fighters as they both served as coaches for The Ultimate Fighter 3. The feud came to a head at UFC 100 as Henderson annihilated Bisping with a right hand, and tossed in a flying forearm after Bisping was already asleep. 

10 of 14
Scott Cunningham / Getty
10. Rashad Evans KOs Chuck Liddell

Event: UFC 88

Finishing Blow: Overhand right

Recap: In addition to Evans completely flooring "The Iceman,” this match also had other significance for the UFC, as it was the organization's first fight to take place in Georgia.

11 of 14
Michael Reaves / Getty
11. Tyron Woodley KOs Josh Koscheck

Event: UFC 167

Finishing Blow: Right hook 

Recap: Only three fights into his UFC career, “The Chosen One” made a big splash with this dramatic first-round stoppage of Koscheck, who was a former title contender.

12 of 14
12. Edson Barbosa vs. Terry Etim

Event: UFC 142

Finishing Blow: Spinning wheel kick

Recap: Edson Barbosa’s cruel knockout of Terry Etim will go down in history as one of the most ferocious finishes inside of the Octagon. On top of the showtime finish, Barbosa did it in front of his home crowd in Brazil. 

13 of 14
Jon Kopaloff / Getty
13. Rich Franklin vs. Nate Quarry

Event: UFC 56

Finishing Blow: Straight left

Recap: This former math teacher wasn’t playing around. Heading into this bout, he was 20-1 and held the middleweight belt, defending it in spectacular fashion with this first-round KO. 

14 of 14
UFC on Fox / YouTube
14. Johnny Walker vs. Khalil Rountree

Event: UFC Fight Night 140

Finishing Blow: Elbow

Recap: The Brazilian sensation made a spectacular UFC debut with a vicious first-round KO. Walker earned his chance to fight in the UFC after being signed off of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series in Brazil.

