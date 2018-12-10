14 Most Devastating MMA KOs of All Time

It's no mystery why MMA has taken a giant leap forward in mainstream sports over the last decade. The heart-pumping, non-stop action and highlight finishes create singular moments of violence and excitement in a way other sports simply can’t match. Although we love a solid triangle choke submission or a grueling well-fought, five-round bout, there are few things that can compare to the satisfaction of a big-time knockout. In no particular order, take a look at some of the gnarliest KO finishes that have helped MMA reach new heights of popularity.