10 of the Most Hilarious Viral Moments From the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Fight

The decision was horrible, the fight was spectacular, and the GIFs and memes were even better.

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury
Harry How/Getty Images

Heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury stepped into the ring for a WBC title fight on December 1, and the spectacle actually lived up to its hype. At the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the unorthodox and nimble Fury stood toe-to-toe with Wilder, who has 39 KOs on his record. Although the fight was called a draw, many thought that Fury won the match and simply outclassed the Bronze Bomber. However, both fighters have already called for a rematch, so there is hope of getting a definitive decision between the two. 

The real victory on Saturday night came from social media, where fans had a field day making memes from the bout, especially when Fury miraculously made the 10 count in the 12th round after Wilder appeared to finish the fighter with a two-punch combination. Take a look for yourself: 





Fellow heavyweight Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBO, IBF, and WBA belts, also caught some stray shots on social. Many are beginning to grow impatient with Joshua not committing to fighting either of the other top heavyweights. 




Prior to the fight, at the press conference between Wilder and Fury, Wilder produced one of the most passionate and hilarious one-liners of the year. Wilder’s passion was directed toward a reporter who was asking him to further explain his comments from earlier in the press conference, but of course, the internet had its way with the sound bite. 




