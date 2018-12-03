10 of the Most Hilarious Viral Moments From the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Fight

Heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury stepped into the ring for a WBC title fight on December 1, and the spectacle actually lived up to its hype. At the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the unorthodox and nimble Fury stood toe-to-toe with Wilder, who has 39 KOs on his record. Although the fight was called a draw, many thought that Fury won the match and simply outclassed the Bronze Bomber. However, both fighters have already called for a rematch, so there is hope of getting a definitive decision between the two.

The real victory on Saturday night came from social media, where fans had a field day making memes from the bout, especially when Fury miraculously made the 10 count in the 12th round after Wilder appeared to finish the fighter with a two-punch combination. Take a look for yourself:



Deontay Wilder's face when Tyson Fury got up from THAT knockdown says it all. #WilderFury pic.twitter.com/43TzHDhCUw — Oddschecker (@Oddschecker) December 2, 2018



Deontay Wilder watching Tyson Fury get up from his second knockdown pic.twitter.com/rRPswM6P8D — Papa Smoke (@TheBigA91) December 2, 2018



Tyson Fury getting up from Deontay Wilders Punch #WilderFury pic.twitter.com/FofhNnz9d7 — Black Announce Table (@blackannctable) December 2, 2018

Fellow heavyweight Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBO, IBF, and WBA belts, also caught some stray shots on social. Many are beginning to grow impatient with Joshua not committing to fighting either of the other top heavyweights.



Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury both calling out Anthony Joshua in the ring:#WilderFury pic.twitter.com/hKJDAZLi9l — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 2, 2018



tyson fury and deontay wilder fighting to a draw.



anthony joshua: pic.twitter.com/8P4SNCDLnw — elijaahh (@jahhdelosreyes) December 2, 2018



Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua!

#WilderFury pic.twitter.com/br7rJGxt19 — The Sports Junky (@TheSportsJunky1) December 2, 2018

Prior to the fight, at the press conference between Wilder and Fury, Wilder produced one of the most passionate and hilarious one-liners of the year. Wilder’s passion was directed toward a reporter who was asking him to further explain his comments from earlier in the press conference, but of course, the internet had its way with the sound bite.