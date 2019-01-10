Courtesy Image

13 Movies We Can’t Wait to See in 2019

Use this targeted movie-goer’s guide to navigate the big screen in 2019.

As 2019 kicks off, we’re due for an entire slate of mind-blowing flicks, but with so many to choose from, you've gotta make sure you're going to the right ones. Our go-to guide will help you determine which movies are worth your money and which you should just catch on TV or Netflix.

Here are a few additional movies that may sneak into theaters in 2019, but until then, we’ll just call them honorable mentions. 

Honorable Mentions:

  • An untitled Terminator film
  • Charlie’s Angels 
  • Jumaniji 2
  • Kingsman 3 
Blumhouse Productions
1. Glass

The final installment to M. Night Shyamalan's action-thriller trilogy, which also includes the first installment, Unbreakable and the 2016 follow-up Split, Glass is a real-world take on superheroes and super villains with supernatural powers duking it out on the big screen. This time around, Unbreakable's Bruce Willis (The Overseer) and Samuel L. Jackson (Mr. Glass) have reprised their roles in Glass, along with James McAvoy. 

Release date: January 19

Cast: James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson

Lionsgate
2. Hellboy

This year’s Hellboy reboot, like the previous two films, is based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola. Stranger Things'  David Harbour takes the helm as the massive, red demon in this version, replacing former Hellboy Ron Perlman, as he defends the world from imminent danger.

Release date: April 12

Cast: David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane

DC Entertainment
3. Shazam!

DC Comics' Shazam! is the origin story of Bill Batson, an orphan who stumbles into a spectacular set of super powers before he even gets to high school. Helmed by David E. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation), Shazam! looks like one of DC’s more upbeat titles judging by the film's trailer

Release date: April 5

Cast: Zachary Levi, Djimon Hounson, Asher Angel, Mark Strong

Marvel Studios
4. Avengers: Endgame

Spoiler alert! If you haven’t watched Avengers: Infinity War, here's an update: Thanos literally wiped out half the galaxy with a snap of his fingers. In Avengers: Endgame, what’s left of the band of superheroes will have to figure out how to defeat the super villain and replenish the population that was turned to fairy dust the last time around. 

Release date: April 26

Cast: Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans

Universal Pictures
5. Us

Jordan Peele has done it again. The Get Out director has cooked up another original horror-thriller. In Us, a seemingly normal family is tormented by four masked strangers, who force them to fight for survival. And there's a twist: the intruders look identical to every family member. 

Release date: March 15

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Elizabeth Moss, Winston Duke

Lionsgate
6. John Wick 3

Although the movie is only a few months away, there isn’t much information or a trailer for the third installment of John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves as the lovable assassin. However, no one will be attending this film for Matrix-level plot development. All we want to see is John Wick creatively and viciously take-out waves of opponents in epic fight scenes.

Release date: May 17

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne

Warner Bros.
7. Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Everyone’s favorite radioactive lizard is making his triumphant return this year. So much has changed since 2014's Godzilla. Now, his competition is far more fierce, as revealed in the trailer, with battles against Godzilla's ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah, Mothra, Rodan and a plethora of other mega monsters that could easily wipe everyone out.

Release date: May 31

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins

Sony Pictures Entertainment
8. Men in Black: International

As the title implies, Men in Black will head across the pond for this installment and feature two new agents, including Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Plot details haven’t hit yet, but it’s safe to say that this new duo of Agent H (Hemsworth) and Agent M (Thompson) will be protecting the world from an alien invasion. 

Release date: June 14

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson

9. Son of Shaft

Three generations of Shaft will meet on the big screen this summer. The film centers around the Son of Shaft, John Shaft III, played by Jessie T. Usher, who ropes his father, John Shaft II, played by Samuel L. Jackson, and original '70s Shaft man Richard Roundtree into investigating a friend's untimely death.

Release date: June 14

Cast: Jessie T. Usher, Samuel L. Jackson, Richard Roundtree, Brock Lesnar

Marvel Studios
10. Spiderman: Far From Home

This MCU edition of Spider-Man picks up right after Avengers: Endgame. Peter Parker and a few friends will be heading to Europe for a vacation. Once there, they are qucikly recruited by Nick Fury to take down Mysterio. 

Release date: July 5

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal

Skydance Media
11. Gemini Man

Instagram’s favorite dad, Will Smith, will be playing an aging assassin who is being targeted by a younger version of himself. Think Logan, without the claws. Not much else is known about the film at this time, except that Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Clive Owen will star alongside Smith.

Release date: October 4

Cast: Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen

IMDB / Twitter
12. Joker

DC is looking to build on some recent momentum following Aquaman by bringing one of the most popular villains in pop culture to the big screen. Joaquin Phoenix will play Arther Fleck as we follow his journey to becoming an eerie Joker in this fall release.

Release date: October 4

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro

13. Hobbs & Shaw

The rumored Fast & Furious spinoff is officially here and features none other than Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. Both powerhouses unite in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw to blow stuff up while driving fancy cars and combating a grizzly villain played by Idris Elba. 

Release Date: August 2

Cast: Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba 

