NBA Awards 2018: Entertainer and Host Announced, See the Full List of Finalists

The 2018 NBA Awards on TNT is shaping up to be a star-studded affair.
The league announced that Grammy-nominated musician Travis Scott will perform multiple songs, including “Butterfly Effect” and “Goosebumps.” Anthony Anderson, the star of ABC’s Black-ish, will be the host of the event, taking over for Drake, who hosted in 2017.
All of the NBA’s biggest awards for the 2017-18 season will be presented during the event, including the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Most Improved Player, and NBA Coach of the Year award.
Here are all the finalists for the major awards:
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
- Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
- James Harden, Houston Rockets
- LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
- Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
- Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
- Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
- Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
- Lou Williams, LA Clippers
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
- Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Kia NBA Most Improved Player
- Clint Capela, Houston Rockets
- Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
- Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers
Kia NBA Coach of the Year
- Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors
- Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz
- Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics