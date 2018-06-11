NBA Awards 2018: Entertainer and Host Announced, See the Full List of Finalists

The 2018 NBA Awards on TNT is shaping up to be a star-studded affair.

The league announced that Grammy-nominated musician Travis Scott will perform multiple songs, including “Butterfly Effect” and “Goosebumps.” Anthony Anderson, the star of ABC’s Black-ish, will be the host of the event, taking over for Drake, who hosted in 2017.

All of the NBA’s biggest awards for the 2017-18 season will be presented during the event, including the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Most Improved Player, and NBA Coach of the Year award.

Here are all the finalists for the major awards:

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

James Harden, Houston Rockets

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

Clint Capela, Houston Rockets

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

Kia NBA Coach of the Year