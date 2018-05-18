The NBA Finals Are Almost Here. Who Will Finally Hold the Trophy?

There are just four teams left in the NBA Playoffs—and only one will get to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

After an 82-game regular season and three rounds of hard-fought playoffs, the NBA Finals will finally start on May 31. The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are aiming to face off for the fourth straight season, but the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics would love to spoil those plans.

Every player wants to end the year by getting their hands on the Larry O'Brien Trophy, and that’s exactly why the NBA put the video below together for the run-up to the finals. With footage of players like Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Dirk Nowitzki, Steph Curry, Tim Duncan, and LeBron James holding the trophy, the league shows just how much winning it all really means.

Take a look: