Netflix Axes ‘The Punisher’ and ‘Jessica Jones’

Season two of The Punisher and season three of Jessica Jones may have been a pair of shows we couldn't wait to watch in 2019, but that anticipation didn’t stop Marvel from slaying their final two shows on Netflix. Season 2 of The Punisher was only released on January 18, while Jessica Jones is set to come out later this year, but doesn’t have an official release date. The Instagram account for The Punisher posted this farewell below.

The relationship between Marvel and Netflix began in 2013 and included four solo series that would build up to The Defenders in a similar fashion of the Marvel movies. Netflix put out an official statement regarding both shows and their relationship with Marvel overall. “We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning.”

Jeph Loeb of Marvel TV also made a statement about the Marvel's series with Netflix. “And together we were thrilled by stories of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist—and even The Punisher joined in! They said it couldn’t be done. But Marvel assembled amazing teams to write, produce, direct, edit, and score 13 seasons and 161, one-hour episodes. Take a moment and go online and look at the dazzling list of actors, writers, directors, and musicians who graced us with the very best of their craft.” He also added, “The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it’s how he gets back up. To be continued…!”

For fans of these specific franchises, they may not be returning for a while, but Loeb does allude to there being more content in the future.

The separation of these brands shouldn’t come as a surprise after Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Daredevil were all discontinued late last year. The ending of the relationship between Marvel and Netflix was inevitable once Disney announced their upcoming Disney+ streaming service which may be home to both their new and old content. Not much is known about the new service, but we do know that Disney+ will be featuring a show titled The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal, about the a lone gunfighter from the Star Wars universe.

As for upcoming superhero TV content, we'll just have to wait and see which direction Marvel goes in.