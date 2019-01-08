New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Shows Big Potential for the Franchise

The latest trailer for the highly anticipated Captain Marvel has been released to the masses, and it didn’t disappoint. The movie is set to show off the origin story of Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson) as she finds her footing as the titular cosmic hero. In addition to taking place in the '90s, Captain Marvel also features a female lead, which is a first for the MCU. This will be the first film in Marvel’s stacked lineup for 2019, which is, of course, highlighted by Avengers: Endgame.

This trailer focuses on the relationship between Captain Marvel and a younger Nick Fury, played by a digitally de-aged Samuel L. Jackson. Also throughout the trailer it's established that she doesn’t remember anything since landing on Earth. And as far as our blue marble is concerned, it's again at the center of a potentially world-ending catastrophe. “While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom,” according to the official synopsis of the film.

Captain Marvel is set to release on March 8. The film will be directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

