The New 'Daredevil' Trailer Embraces the Series' Dark Side

The Marvel show that started it all on Netflix is back, baby—and we couldn't be more pumped. Season three of Netflix's Daredevil sees Matt Murdock, who's been MIA for months following the end of The Defenders, returning with a new attitude. Murdock is pitted against famed Daredevil baddie Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, who is out of prison and looking to exact revenge on all who have wronged him, including Daredevil.

As the trailer below shows us, Murdock has to take himself to a dark, dark place to handle Fisk and a Daredevil imposter. We still have a lot of questions, but expect plenty of grit, drama, and, in usual Daredevil style, edge-of-your-seat fight scenes.