New 'Deadpool 2' Trailer Introduces Cable, Jabs 'Justice League'

After all the muscle-building workouts, the hype character photos, and getting "beat to shit" (his words) on set, we finally have our first look at Josh Brolin in action as Cable in Deadpool 2.

But before we're introduced to the time-hopping mutant character in the third Deadpool 2 trailer, we're treated to a little bit of fun at the expense of Justice League and the CGI-removed mustache fiasco that plagued its producers.

Cable is revealed—but wearing just a green-screen sleeve in place of his metal arm. This comes much to the dismay of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), who narrates: "It's not like we're trying to remove a mustache!"

In addition to the comedy (and how incredibly jacked Brolin looks), the trailer provides some pretty intense action. The sequel certainly looks to provide the same melange of wit and Hollywood-quality superhero action the original did so well.

Take a look at the preview below before the movie premieres on May 18.