Joe Naufahu will have big shoes to fill in the upcoming season of Game of Thrones on HBO, which will premier on April 24th. Naufahu is playing Khal Moro, the successor to Jason Mamoa’s jacked character who stole the show in GOT‘s first season. We caught up with Naufahu at Drive 495 in Manhattan to film some exclusive Dothraki-worthy training content.

Naufahu will be featured in M&F‘s June 2016 issue. Stayed tuned for updates.