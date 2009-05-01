Check out where the NFL prospects featured in Agents of Steel (M&F June 2009) landed in last week’s NFL Draft.

Louis Delmas and DJ Boldin – Detroit Lions

Alphonso Smith – Denver Broncos

Darius Butler – New England Patriots

Cornelius Ingram and LeSean McCoy – Philadelphia Eagles

Gartrell Johnson – San Diego Chargers

E.J. Biggers – Tampa Bay Buccaneers