Photos: 7 Items From The New Project Rock Collection to Help You Crush It in the Gym

Since "The Rock’s" clothing collection is flying off the shelves, these pics may be your best shot at getting a glimpse of his new threads.

The Project Rock Collection

Since the explosive release of "The Rock’s" first collection with Under Armour, fans have been clamoring for the opportunity to get their hands on some new gear. "The Rock’s" new USDNA collection was inspired by the U.S. military and his love for the country.

In addition to tops and bottoms, the line includes several colorways of the massively popular Rock Delta sneaker, a duffle bag, and a backpack.

And for the clothes, Under Armour has brought its new Threadbone tech—designed to be lighter, faster, and to seamlessly move with your body—to the table.


Click through to take a look at some of the highlights from Dwayne Johnson’s latest collection, and check out the entire collection here.

1. UA x Project Rock USDNA Range Duffle

Price: $159.99

Where to buy: ua.com

2. UA x Project Rock UA Threadborne™ Fleece

Price: $69.99

Where to buy: ua.com

3. UA x Project Rock UA Threadborne™ Fleece Joggers

Price: $79.99

Where to buy: ua.com

4. UA x Project Rock UA Threadborne™ Fleece Sleeveless

Price: $69.99

Where to buy: ua.com

5. UA Project Rock Delta

Price: $139.99

Where to buy: ua.com

6. UA x Project Rock SuperVent

Price: $59.99

Where to buy: ua.com

7. UA x Project Rock The Wolf

Price: $39.99

Where to buy: ua.com

