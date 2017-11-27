Photos: These Jacked Kangaroos Are More Ripped Than You

Tahnee Barns / ViralHog

Australia's got a reputation for its tough environments and diverse wildlife. But it's also known, at least by us, for its jacked inhabitants—like big-screen badasses Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman, for example. So the fact that it's home to a family of kangaroos that look like they could train Hemsworth for his next appearance as the God of Thunder doesn't surprise us at all.

Roger and his son, Monty, are a pair of ripped 'roos that live at The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs, Australia. Roger's gone viral in the past for the muscular build he sported back when he was alpha male at the sanctuary:



Tahnee Barns / ViralHog.com

He's since retired, but we thought we'd round up some of the most impressive shots from his glory days, and appreciate the fact that his son is just as ripped. Clearly, those massive traps run in the family.

