Photos: These Jacked Kangaroos Are More Ripped Than You

Australia's got a reputation for its tough environments and diverse wildlife. But it's also known, at least by us, for its jacked inhabitants—like big-screen badasses Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman, for example. So the fact that it's home to a family of kangaroos that look like they could train Hemsworth for his next appearance as the God of Thunder doesn't surprise us at all.
Roger and his son, Monty, are a pair of ripped 'roos that live at The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs, Australia. Roger's gone viral in the past for the muscular build he sported back when he was alpha male at the sanctuary:
He's since retired, but we thought we'd round up some of the most impressive shots from his glory days, and appreciate the fact that his son is just as ripped. Clearly, those massive traps run in the family.
The Kangaroo Sanctuary, known worldwide for its 2013 documentary, Kangaroo Dundee, is a rescue and rehabilitation center for orphaned kangaroos. The 188-acre sanctuary has plenty of permanent residents that weren't fit for release into the wild, so it's no surprise that the rescue's Instagram page is full of adorable photos.
But what got people's attention was Roger, who was particularly jacked back when he was the alpha male at the sanctuary:
Roger is 11 years old, and he retired from being alpha male about a year ago. But when he was in charge, his strength was impressive—just ask that poor, innocent bucket that he decided to crush.
In his prime, Roger was 6'7" and weighed in at 196lbs, according to this post.
The kangaroos don't just look intimidating—they apparently also kickbox to assert their dominance.