Powerlifting Legend Konstantin Konstantinov Dies at Age 40

This past Sunday, October 28, Instagram posts began to circulate announcing the death of famed powerlifter Konstantin Konstantinov, though the exact cause of death is not known.

Konstantinov is widely regarded as one of the best powerlifters of all time, with a drug-tested, raw deadlift of 906 pounds and a total [the added weight of the bench press, squat, and deadlift] of 2,217 pounds in the 308-pound weight class. Without a doubt, his best lift (and arguably the best lift ever in strength sports) is Konstantinov’s 939-pound deadlift, done completely raw—no suit, no straps, and no belt.

We’ll update this post as more details surrounding his death surface, but until then, we honor this legend by posting videos of him doing he loved to do—lifting heavy weight.

[h/t BarBend]