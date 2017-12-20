Quadruple Amputee Crushes it on the Parallel Bars in Bondi Beach

Kyle Maynard is just like any other extreme sport-loving guy. He climbs mountains, he surfs, and he's a competitive MMA/Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighter. The only difference is that he does it all despite the fact that he's a quadruple amputee. That's right—Maynard was born with congenital amputation—a rare condition that has left him with pretty much no arms or legs. His arms end right above his elbows and his legs end right above his knees.

Despite his condition, Maynard has learned to live his life without the use of prosthetics. In addition to being an extreme athlete, he's a certified CrossFit instructor and gym owner and a world record-setting weightlifter, according to his website.

He was also the first quadruple amputee to ascend 19,340' to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro without prosthetics, and he's climbed Argentina's 22,838'-tall Mount Aconcagua.

Most recently, Maynard climbed to the top of Mount Kosciuszko—the highest peak in Australia. After his trek, he hit Bondi Beach for a little post-climb recovery workout. In the video below, Maynard is seen crushing it on the parallel bars as onlookers watch. While there, he also ran into Marcus Bondi, who holds the world record for the heaviest weighted chinup.

Maynard's drive and determination are proof that no matter what stands in your way, you can still achieve your goals if you put your mind to it.