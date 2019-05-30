'Rambo: Last Blood' Trailer: Rambo Rages Through Mexico

More than a decade after the fifth installment debuted, Sylvester Stallone is back for another entry in the Rambo franchise with Last Blood. The first footage from the movie debuted at the Cannes Film Festival back in May, but this is the first opportunity for the general public to see some extended clips beyond the behind-the-scenes snippets Stallone has been posting to his Instagram.

Here’s the official plot synopsis, according to Deadline: "[W]hen the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, Rambo, who has been working on a ranch, crosses the U.S.-Mexican border and quickly finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico’s most violent cartels.”

Outside of Stallone, the film will also feature Paz Vega (Carmen Delgado), who’s “a reporter who covers the Mexican drug trade and teams up with Rambo after her younger half-sister is kidnapped,” according to THR. The kidnapped daughter, Gabrielle, will be played by Yvette Monreal.

Sergio Peris-Mencheta will be playing the main villain, Hugo Martinez, a cartel worker on the loose. The Spanish actor is most known for portraying Gustavo "El Oso" Zapata in the FX crime drama, Snowfall.

Director Adrian Grunberg was tapped to helm the ship. He’s worked as a second-unit director for Apocalypto, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, and a total of 22 episodes in the Narcos and Narcos: Mexico Netflix series.

Rambo: Last Blood will be hitting theaters on September 20.