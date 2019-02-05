‘Rambo V’: Sly Reveals Plot Details and Goes Full-on Cowboy

Even at 72 years old Sylvester Stallone isn’t only active but continuing to bring us some kick-ass entertainment as well. He already delivered us a box office record breaking weekend with Creed II earlier this year and is back with another one of his staple franchises, Rambo. However, it appears that Sly looks to be taking Rambo in a different direction. Instead of the rowdy, guns ablazing John Rambo we know him to be in films past, this time around he's settled down at his father’s ranch.

Sly posted these photos on Instagram giving us some information on the upcoming fifth installment, and helping to lay the foundation of Rambo V: Last Blood.

These photos also reveal his “adopted” family, played by Yvette Monreal and Adriana Barraza, who appear to be the two people he’s focused on protecting. The film has the vibes of Logan, which was also about a hero who was past his prime but had to muster enough strength for one last crucial mission.

That being said, it wouldn’t be a Rambo movie if we didn’t get some crossbow action.

Filming for the movie is complete, yet there is no official release date at press time. The film, co-written by Stallone and Matthew Cirulnick, will be directed by Adrian Grunberg.