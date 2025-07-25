While the wrestling world mourns the loss of Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea, who passed away on July 24, 2025, many observers have been quick to dissect the sometimes-controversial star’s missteps during an almost 50-year career in the public eye. There is no doubt, however, that Hulk Hogan made magic with his blend of charisma and storytelling while inside the squared circle. With his signature red and yellow bandana, rippling tanned physique, and ability to connect with an audience, Hogan didn’t just wrestle—he helped transform grappling into a global phenomenon.

From his WWF glory days to his game-changing WCW heel run, and his return to WWE, the Hulkster’s career gave us many unforgettable moments, earning his nickname as “The Immortal” one. Here, M&F honors Terry Bollea’s monumental contributions on the mat by looking at seven groundbreaking achievements.

Hulk Hogan Was the First IWGP Champion in Japan

On June 2,1983, Hulk Hogan defeated the legendary Antonio Inoki in the finals of a tournament to become the inaugural IWGP (International Wrestling Grand Prix) Heavyweight Champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This victory established The Hulkster as a global trailblazer, bridging American and Japanese wrestling audiences and influencing the trajectory of future international wrestling stars.

Hulk Hogan was a Television Ratings Juggernaut

On Feb. 5, 1988, Hulk Hogan’s rematch with André the Giant on WWF’s “The Main Event,” following their iconic clash at WrestleMania 3, garnered a whopping 33 million viewers and a 15.2 Nielsen rating—the highest for any wrestling match in the history of American television. This colossal viewership underscored Hogan’s ability to harness the drawing power of pro wrestling’s unique mix of sports and entertainment.

Hulk Hogan Owns the Longest Title Reign in the WrestleMania Era

The Hulkster’s 1,474-day WWF Championship run from January 23, 1984, to February 5, 1988, stands as the longest of the WrestleMania era. After winning his first WWE Championship from The Iron Sheik in a packed Madison Square Garden, Hogan ignited a cultural movement dubbed “Hulkamania,” fending off legends like “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, “Mr Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, and King Kong Bundy. Hogan’s reign turned wrestling into a mainstream spectacle that continues to this day. Hulk Hogan was the first wrestler to win back-to-back Royal Rumble’s

Hulk Hogan further etched his name in history by winning the Royal Rumble pay-per-view events in 1990 and 1991, becoming the first wrestler to secure consecutive victories in the battle royal style match. Hogan’s 1991 Rumble win earned him a shot at Sgt Slaughter’s world title at WrestleMania 7, where he went on to earn his third WWE Championship.

Hulk Hogan Owns the Fastest WWE Championship Win in WrestleMania history

At WrestleMania 9 on April 4, 1993, Hogan pinned Yokozuna in a mere 22 seconds to claim his fifth WWF Championship. This came after an impromptu match following Bret Hart’s defeat, and highlighted Hogan’s knack for never being too far away from the spotlight, even when he wasn’t the challenger billed on the pay-per-view card.(Although Daniel Bryan’s loss to Sheamus at WrestleMania 28 came even faster at 18 seconds, that was a World Heavyweight Championship match, not the separate WWE Championship.)

Hulk Hogan Has the Longest WCW Title Reign in Hdistory

Jumping from WWE to WCW in 1994, The Hulkster captured the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on six occasions. His 469-day title reign from July 17, 1994, to October 29, 1995, was the longest in WCW history, boosting the promotion’s profile and putting it in a position to compete with WWE.

Hulk Hogan’s Move to WCW Saw the Promotion Dominate WWE

At WCW’s Bash at the Beach pay-per-view on July 7, 1996, Hogan stunned fans by doing the unthinkable and turning heel, aligning himself with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to form the New World Order faction. The nWo’s segments became unmissable television, generating a ratings surge for WCW’s Monday Nitro show that beat WWE Monday Night Raw for 83 weeks straight, further cementing Hogan as a huge attraction in the 90s as well as the 80s.

Hulk Hogan’s impact on the pro wrestling industry remains largely unmatched. Beyond wrestling, he starred as Thunderlips in Rocky III and led “The Wrestling Boot Band,” which hit No. 12 on Billboard’s Top Kid Audio chart in 1995. From his origins a Tampa based musician through to his impact as a worldwide icon, Hogan along with WWE promoter Vince McMahon carried wrestling from small local venues to global stadiums. His battles with André the Giant, Randy “Macho Man” Savage, and The Rock defined eras and paved the way for future stars.

For those who want to rediscover the storied career of Hulk Hogan, it is available to stream now on Netflix.