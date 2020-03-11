Rob Gronkowski May Wrestle in a WWE Ring

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made his name by tackling through massive football players to score touchdowns, as well as throwing extravagant parties.

The retired Super Bowl champion-turned-CBD spokesperson may soon be tackling people again, but this time to a wrestling mat.

On WWE Backstage, a program that brings viewers behind the scenes of the world’s most famous wrestling promotion, correspondent and dirt sheet writer Ryan Satin reported that Gronk is close to signing a deal to appear in the squared circle as soon as later this month.

While it’s unclear how Gronk would be used in the WWE, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to suspect he might tussle with some of the wrestlers as he’s done in the past. In 2017, he hopped the barricade at WrestleMania 33 to help his real-life friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Battle Royale.

He’s even hinted at the idea previously, saying last year during an unrelated press conference, “With wrestling, I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for. And that's to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there - like in a Royal Rumble - go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match.”

There’s a great opportunity for that to come true, as this year’s SummerSlam is taking place in Boston, the place he played in for his entire NFL career.

Triple H even hinted at this possibility when he and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, were at Gronk’s Super Bowl Beach Party in February. “Maybe you should come to our party in Boston,” Triple H said in a tweet. “Heard it’s the biggest of the summer.”



Thanks for the invite to the Beach Party @RobGronkowski ... maybe you should come to our party in Boston ... heard it’s the biggest of the summer. @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/eRQ8z0UmQI — Triple H (@TripleH) February 1, 2020

Gronk certainly has the build and the personality to succeed in the WWE, and we’re sure someone like Rawley would train him well before he stepped foot in the ring. We look forward to this becoming a reality.