'The Rock' Explains How His 'Two Hands' Philosophy Earned Him a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Dwayne Johnson was recently awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to giving a moving speech at the ceremony, "The Rock" took a moment to reminisce and evaluate just how he put himself in a position to earn the star over the years.

“The only thing I knew and was 100% committed to was surrounding myself with good hard working people and the hard work I was willing to put in with my own two hands,” the Jumanji and Baywatch leading man said. “[I]f I got my ass kicked and failed but gave great effort, I’d always come out the other side a better man.”

Johnson shared those words of advice amid the international press tour for the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The Jake Kasdan-directed flick will also star Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, and Jack Black.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters on December 20.