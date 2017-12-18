'The Rock' Explains How His 'Two Hands' Philosophy Earned Him a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Dwayne Johnson was recently awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to giving a moving speech at the ceremony, "The Rock" took a moment to reminisce and evaluate just how he put himself in a position to earn the star over the years.
Check out his post below:
Symbolic and full circle. 18yrs ago when I first broke into Hollywood, I knew nothing about acting or the business of Hollywood. Nothing. The only thing I knew and was 100% committed to was surrounding myself with good hard working people and the hard work I was willing to put in with my own two hands. I wanted to win, but I was willing to fail, because I knew that my effort was the only thing I could always control. And if I got my ass kicked and failed but gave great effort, I’d always come out the other side a better man. Here we are today, 18yrs later... these same two hands (with more callouses) touching this symbolic cement. My heart is full of GRATITUDE for my family, loved ones and everyone on my team who touches this with me. I’m a very grateful man. And we’re just getting started... #HollywoodWalkOfFame #StarCeremony #TwoHandsPhilosophy
Johnson shared those words of advice amid the international press tour for the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The Jake Kasdan-directed flick will also star Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, and Jack Black.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters on December 20.