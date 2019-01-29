The Rock Posts From the Set of 'Hobbs and Shaw' with Roman Reigns

A lil’ HOBBS & SHAW exclusive. THE HOBBS BROTHERS. In Samoa 🇼🇸 we have a word that means everything to us - AIGA - which means FAMILY. My name is Luke Hobbs and these are my four brothers. My family. My aiga. They all live in Western Samoa where they own and operate “Hobbs Customs” - a former illegal chop shop, now a legit business where they build and deliver vintage custom cars all over the world. In Samoa we have another saying which is “Ou te le tau to’atasi ae matou te tau fa’atasi” which means, When you fight one, you fight us ALL. Biggest showdown the Fast & Furious Universe has ever seen is coming this summer. HOBBS & SHAW AUGUST 2ND #JoshMauga #CliffCurtis #RomanReigns #JohnTui #BigBrownBaldTattooedMan @hhgarcia41 📸
A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jan 27, 2019 at 4:58pm PST
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to post some pictures from the set of his upcoming film Hobbs and Shaw, a spinoff of the Fast and Furious franchise. The posts included shots of WWE star Roman Reigns, The Rock’s IRL cousin, who will be playing one of U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs’s four brothers.
A lil’ HOBB & SHAW exclusive. The biggest showdown the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen. This sacred Samoan 🇼🇸 ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestor’s blood - and now we nourish it with yours. E ke oki i le āsō — Today, you die. This film was my honor to produce and will always be much more than a movie to me. HOBBS & SHAW AUGUST 2ND WORLDWIDE #sacredground #mana #respect #family @sevenbucksprod @hhgarcia41 📸
A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jan 28, 2019 at 6:24am PST
The film features The Rock’s Hobbs teaming up with Jason Statham’s assassin Deckard Shaw in Western Samoa, where the Hobbs family owns and operates “Hobbs Customs” auto-shop. For anyone who is a fan of the Fast and Furious franchise, the stills Johnson has been uploading to Instagram have been pretty epic.
This film is significant to Johnson and Reigns for a few reasons. Not only does it give them a chance to connect to their shared Samoan heritage, Reigns is currently recovering from leukemia. In a comment on an Instagram post, Johnson wrote of Reigns's progress.
The brothers’ roar. A lil’ HOBBS & SHAW exclusive. Good times droppin’ sweat and spillin’ blood with my family, @RomanReigns who’ll be playing my brother in our FAST & FURIOUS UNIVERSE. I’m very proud of his focus, effort and authentic performance in our movie for his very first time on film. I’m also very grateful to spend this quality time with my cousin here in the islands as he takes life one day at a time to recover from leukemia. His perseverance and humility battling this challenge has inspired our entire family as well as millions around the world in our beloved @WWE Universe. Can’t wait to see the “Big Dog” return back to the ring - his positive & focused mindset to return is straight up next level. Til’ then, this sacred Samoan 🇼🇸 ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestors blood. Today, we nourish it with yours. #WelcomeRomanReigns #Brothers #HobbsAndShaw THIS SUMMER 🔥💪🏾 @hhgarcia41 📸
A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jan 25, 2019 at 11:16am PST
We’re excited to see more progress pics as filming continues. Hobbs and Shaw is set to hit theaters August 2.