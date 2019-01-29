The Rock Posts From the Set of 'Hobbs and Shaw' with Roman Reigns

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to post some pictures from the set of his upcoming film Hobbs and Shaw, a spinoff of the Fast and Furious franchise. The posts included shots of WWE star Roman Reigns, The Rock’s IRL cousin, who will be playing one of U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs’s four brothers.

The film features The Rock’s Hobbs teaming up with Jason Statham’s assassin Deckard Shaw in Western Samoa, where the Hobbs family owns and operates “Hobbs Customs” auto-shop. For anyone who is a fan of the Fast and Furious franchise, the stills Johnson has been uploading to Instagram have been pretty epic.

This film is significant to Johnson and Reigns for a few reasons. Not only does it give them a chance to connect to their shared Samoan heritage, Reigns is currently recovering from leukemia. In a comment on an Instagram post, Johnson wrote of Reigns's progress.