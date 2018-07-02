The Rock's Jet Lag Cure Will Probably (Not) Surprise You

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a lot on his plate—his ever-growing family, hectic movie filming schedules, new Under Armour collections. But, despite it all, he'll never let his workouts falter. As if you couldn't tell from his gargantuan physique.

Considering the amount of time he spends pumping iron, it's no surprise The Rock's become a reliable standby for motivating mid-workout Instagrams. When he headed over to Beijing to kick off the global tour for his latest film, Skyscraper, he served up an extra dose of #fitnessinspiration in the midst of his jam-packed schedule.

"Eagle has landed - 10PM - BEIJING. As always, gotta hit the gym," Johnson wrote on the post. "Helps me set my body clock and balance jet lag."

While most people probably wouldn't think to hit the gym immediately after a 15-hour flight, The Rock saw it as a great opportunity to train legs and knock out some cardio.

And that wasn't even his last stop of the night—at midnight, he had an executive dinner to attend. He even rolled up to the event directly from the gym, dripping in sweat.

"I do believe that me drinking this special Chinese vodka is a great substitute for my post workout protein/carb mix that’s in my shaker cup that’s on the table in front of me," Johnson wrote on the post. It's not the most conventional post-workout supp, but it's not every day that you're toasting to a blockbuster like Skyscraper.

The Rock's Skyscraper hits theaters on July 13, 2018.