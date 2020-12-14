Not even a week before he was set to compete in the 2020 Mr. Olympia, fan favorite Roelly Winklaar announced that he’s pulling out of bodybuilding’s biggest contest after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 while in Turkey en route to the US,” Winklaar said in an Instagram post. “We have tried everything we possibly could but being Covid-19 positive there is really nothing else we can do. In the meantime some Covid-19 symptoms have presented and my focus is now on a full recovery.”

This marks the fifth competitor to drop out of the Open division—Cedric McMillan, 212 legend Flex Lewis, Nathan DeAsha, and James Hollingshead all withdrew from this year’s contest, each citing their own reason. Winklaar is the inaugural People’s Champ, a prize he won when he placed third at the 2018 Olympia.

