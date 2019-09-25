San Francisco 49ers Attend WWE 'SmackDown'

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been channeling his inner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lately, and on Tuesday he got a chance to do so on live television. He and teammates Jimmy Garopollo, Garrett Celek, Dante Pettis, and Trent Taylor were sitting ringside during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, and they got some significant airtime.

First, the cameras caught the crew sitting right behind the announcers' table—but that wasn’t all. Following the New Day’s victory over The B-Team, Kittle felt the POWAH OF POSITIVITY as Big E & Xavier rushed over to dance with the football player. It’s safe to say Kittle is more than capable of getting down and jiggy with it.

Kittle is a relatively new wrestling fan, but you’d be forgiven if you thought he grew up with it during the 90s considering that his favorite Superstar is the People’s Champion, The Rock. He loves The Rock so much, he’s taken to impersonating him in the locker room.

Following his team’s 24-20 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which brought the team to 3-0, Kittle had a simple question for San Francisco: Can you smell what the Niners are cookin?” Watch his Brahma Bull impression here:

The Rock took notice and tweeted, “A long hard road ahead, but 3-0 is a helluva start. Keep havin’ fun boys.”

While sporting a Rock t-shirt backstage, Kittle spoke about being noticed by The Rock and his love of wrestling. He was also asked to do one more Johnson impression, of course.

We'd guess this won't be the last time we see Kittle on a wrestling show. In fact, we think he could have a bright future in the squared circle.