Brazilian skateboarding icon Sandro Dias has accomplished what many thought would be simply too dangerous to attempt, setting two new Guinness World Records on a ramp that appeared to defy gravity—and at age 50.

On the towering façade of Porto Alegre’s 22-story Centro Administrativo Fernando Ferrari building, Dias descended from a jaw-dropping height of 230 feet (70-meters), reaching rapid speed of 64 mph (103 kph) all on his standard skateboard. Known for his unparalleled vert skills and multiple world championship titles, Dias managed to transform the almost 300-feet (88.91-meter) government building into what has now been nicknamed the “Ultimate Skate Ramp.”

To make it happen, the mega ramp had been kitted out with a temporary plywood overlay that allowed the super skateboarder to safely navigate the near-vertical surface. The achievement on Sept. 28,2025, marked the completion of a long-standing urban legend because not even Dias had been able to practice the feat. Instead, the 50 years old meticulously trained for months, building strength, precision, and mental fortitude to tackle the unprecedented drop on the day. Incredibly, he executed four flawless attempts. The final descent lasted just eight seconds but left a lasting mark in skateboarding history.

Sandro Dias Sets Two New Skateboarding World Records

Guinness World Records officials soon verified Dias’s achievement, recognizing him for the tallest drop into a temporary quarter pipe and the fastest speed achieved on one. Reflecting on the accomplishment, Dias emphasized his plan of maintaining perseverance: “I knew it was possible, but almost impossible to actually pull off,” he said. “No matter how far away your dreams may seem, never give up on them!”

Indeed, Dias proves that age is no barrier to pushing the limits of human capability and inspiring a new generation to reach higher limits.

