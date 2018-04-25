Shinsuke Nakamura Decimates AJ Styles and ‘The Club’ on ‘Smackdown’

With only days to go until the Greatest Royal Rumble, one of the biggest matches on the card is a rematch from WrestleMania: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakmaura. This time around, however, the bout is shaping up to be considerably different: Nakamura has made it abundantly clear that he won’t play by the rules anymore.

Case in point: On this week’s episode of Smackdown, Styles teamed up with his old allies from “The Club,” Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, to face Nakamura and “Rusev Day” (Rusev and Aiden English) in a three-on-three tag match. What started as a standard tag match quickly spiraled out of control.

After Nakamura pinned Gallows, a vengeful Styles attacked Nakamura—only to be met with a devastating low blow by Nakamura. Yes, this is the third week in a row where Nakamura has surprised Styles with a crotch punch. We hope Styles is wearing a cup at this point—that, or he learns more slowly than we had figured initially.

When Anderson ran into the ring to save Styles, Nakamura responded in kind, delivering a Kinshasa to Styles’ friend while Styles watched in agony.

Will Nakamura’s mind games help him against his rematch with Styles on Friday night in Saudi Arabia? Or will Styles finally figure out a way to protect his, ahem, weak spot from Nakamura’s vengeful fists? We’ll find out.

The Greatest Royale Rumble airs live from Saudi Arabia this Friday on the WWE Network at 12pm EST.