Sly Stallone Addresses Death Rumors: 'Please Ignore This Stupidity'

Every celebrity ends up on the receiving end of some death rumors. Celeb death rumors are so plentiful, in fact, that for the most part actors and musicians don't even bother to respond. But Sylvester Stallone, known for his role as the iconic Rocky Balboa in the Rocky franchise and his enduring status as one of Hollywood's top action heroes, isn't the type of guy to let that sort of thing slide.

So when rumors began to circulate that he'd succumbed to prostate cancer following a secret battle with the disease, he took to Instagram to let fans know that he's alive—and punching, of course.

"Please ignore this stupidity," Stallone captioned a screenshot of one fan's memorial post on Facebook. "Alive and well and happy and healthy...Still punching!" The photo has been liked over 420,000 times since Stallone posted it on his Instagram account on Monday.

If you need more proof that Sly's alive and well, you need look no further than his last few Instagram posts. When he's not sharing fan photos ahead of the much-anticipated Rocky spinoff Creed II, he's hitting the gym hard.

"Pushing the limits! 100 pounds - This one hurt, I think I’ll go home and take a nap...Bye," he captioned a photo of himself pressing a dumbbell overhead while pumping iron with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, who reposted the shot. The action star looks fit as always, and clearly knows how to crush a good workout.

Follow Stallone on Instagram at @officialslystallone to stay up-to-date on his latest projects.