'Smackdown' Recap: Daniel Bryan Lets Loose on The Miz and Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon might not be the most popular superstar in the WWE Universe right now, but that doesn't seem to be stopping him from making some controversial decisions.

After winning the WWE World Cup under questionable circumstances at Crown Jewel, the Smackdown Live commissioner came to the ring this week to announce the leader of “The Blue Brand's” Survivor Series team: Daniel Bryan. While Bryan was grateful for the opportunity, he was quickly interrupted by The Miz, who said he deserved the captain spot.

McMahon's decision was to make both The Miz and Bryan co-captains of the team. With Miz and Bryan having been bitter rivals for almost a decade, neither seemed particularly happy with the decision.

Later in the night, Bryan decided he wanted Jeff Hardy to join the Survivor Series team. However, Miz, disagreed, choosing Samoa Joe instead. It was then decided the two would compete to see who got the spot.

Joe eventually came out on top, forcing Hardy to submit to the Coquina Clutch. After the win, Joe went up to Bryan in a clear attempt to intimidate him. However, Bryan finally decided he had enough.

Bryan assaulted Joe, and then attacked Miz when he tried to stop him. Even McMahon couldn't stop Bryan, who threw him to the ground with a shoulder toss.