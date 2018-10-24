'Smackdown' Recap: The Usos Pay Tribute to Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch Attacks Charlotte

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan may be renowned Superstars with a long history of championships on their resumes, but that doesn't mean they can work well together. This was more evident than ever on this week's episode of Smackdown Live, where they faced tag-team veterans The Usos.

While Styles and Bryan were as technically skilled as ever, it was clear they didn't have the chemistry to compete with the Usos. Right when it seemed they had the advantage, Styles missed a Phenomenal Forearm and then attempted a Pele Kick that hit Bryan right in the face.

In the chaos, Jey Uso was able to land a kick on Bryan, with Jimmy Uso landing a splash for the pin. During the splash, Jimmy did Roman Reigns' trademark “Superman Punch” pose, a tribute to his cousin who has recently been announced to be battling leukemia. Post-match, the two brothers dedicated the win to their fellow family member:

Meanwhile, with the women-only Evolution only days away, Becky Lynch was clearly none too happy with the beatdown she got from Charlotte weeks prior. As a result, she plotted revenge in a place Charlotte would never expect it: The WWE Performance Center.

Charlotte came to the Performance Center to give a motivational speech to a group of rookie WWE prospects. However, as she opened up the floor for questions, she was soon interrogated by none other than Lynch.

The two quickly came to blows, with the prospects and Performance Center staff being forced to restrain them. We'll get a final answer as to who gets the last laugh in four days at Evolution.