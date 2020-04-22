Spartan, the world’s leading obstacle course racing company, has launched a plan to save gyms from financial distress while offering one million people the opportunity to prove their grit in one of their races for free.

Under the Gym Protection Project, up to one million people who continue to pay their gym or fitness studio dues during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused thousands of gyms to shut their doors, will receive a free entry into Spartan, Tough Mudder, or DEKAFIT events during the 2020 and 2021 seasons by entering their information here.

“Right now there is no more important time to unify and connect the fitness industry,” Spartan founder and CEO Joe De Sena said in a release. “Thousands of fitness businesses and professionals across the country are at risk of losing their facilities and livelihoods, and we want to do everything in our power to prevent that from happening. The crisis will end one day soon, and when the economy returns, we want to ensure industry professionals have jobs and people have fitness facilities they rely on to return to.”

While some states have started to allow gyms to reopen their doors, many others are still requiring iron paradises to remain shut until the coronavirus pandemic is under control. Some have canceled dues for their members, but others have still had to collect monthly membership fees so owners can pay rents on their buildings.

The Gym Protection Project is just one of the ways Spartan is looking out for the fitness community in these uncertain times. Gym and studio owners can also connect in revenue driving partnerships with Spartan, including the promotion of Spartan Nutrition Products and free DEKAFIT Licenses to connect fitness leaders, offer new program opportunities and provide business education. Email affiliates@spartan.com for more information.

De Sena is also leading the Endurance Sports Coalition, a group of endurance competitions that seeks to lobby Congress for relief funds to help the industry, which accounts for 500,000 jobs.

Additionally, Spartan has started uploading digital content under its Spartan Unbreakable brand, a 24/7 content engine that contains a schedule of live and on-demand at-home workouts and wellness content, along with a 24/7 virtual Zoom gym. Complimentary 90-day subscriptions for Spartan EDGE, the brand’s online education platform that provides on-demand access to a wide range of mental resilience classes covering all things mind, body, fuel, and tribe from the Spartan perspective, are also available.